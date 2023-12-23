Will Olli Maatta light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Maatta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Maatta averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:11 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:41 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-1 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 5-3 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:59 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

