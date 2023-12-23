Can we expect Oakland to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-2 NR NR 187

Oakland's best win

In its best victory of the season, Oakland defeated the Akron Zips in a 91-87 win on November 6. Against Akron, Linda van Schaik led the team by posting 21 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Schedule insights

Oakland has been given the 135th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Golden Grizzlies' upcoming schedule, they have six games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams over .500.

Oakland has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Northern Kentucky Norse Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

