Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Seider in that upcoming Red Wings-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider has averaged 22:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Seider has a goal in five games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 33 games this year, Seider has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in 11 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 5 21 Points 2 5 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

