Can we expect Moritz Seider lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900

Seider stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.

Seider has picked up three goals and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

