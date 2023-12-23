For bracketology analysis on Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Michigan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-0 NR 25 34

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan's best wins

Michigan beat the Middle Tennessee Raiders (No. 64-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 63-49 win on November 18 -- its signature victory of the season. Laila Phelia led the charge versus Middle Tennessee, delivering 20 points. Next on the team was Lauren Hansen with 11 points.

Next best wins

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 89/RPI) on December 2

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 103/RPI) on November 6

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 132/RPI) on November 19

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 153/RPI) on December 10

75-49 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 257/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Wolverines have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Michigan has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Michigan faces the 151st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Wolverines' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Michigan's upcoming schedule features four games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV Channel: FOX

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Michigan games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.