What are Michigan State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-2 NR NR 195

Michigan State's best wins

When Michigan State beat the Baylor Bears (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on December 16 by a score of 88-64, it was its best victory of the season so far. In the victory against Baylor, Tyson Walker recorded a team-high 25 points. A.J Hoggard added 14 points.

Next best wins

74-54 at home over Butler (No. 43/RPI) on November 17

79-62 at home over Oakland (No. 82/RPI) on December 18

99-55 at home over Stony Brook (No. 231/RPI) on December 21

81-49 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 19

74-51 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 311/RPI) on November 9

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Michigan State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories, but also tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Michigan State has drawn the 31st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spartans have 16 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Michigan St's 16 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

