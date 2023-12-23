The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Rasmussen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

  • In six of 33 games this season, Rasmussen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Rasmussen has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:15 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

