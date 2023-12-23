In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Lucas Raymond to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Devils this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Raymond has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

