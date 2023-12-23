If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Kent County, Michigan today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pewamo-Westphalia High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.