Isaiah Stewart plus his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 119-111 loss versus the Jazz, Stewart totaled seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

We're going to examine Stewart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.1 7.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 6.3 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 18.6 15.4 PR -- 17.1 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Stewart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Nets

Stewart is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Stewart's Pistons average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Nets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 115.5 points per game.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.5 rebounds per game.

The Nets allow 25.9 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 21 11 5 0 0 0 0 12/18/2022 29 9 7 0 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.