Genesee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Genesee County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankenmuth High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
