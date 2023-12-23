The 68 Ventures Bowl features a battle between the South Alabama Jaguars (who are two-touchdown favorites) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a point total set at 48.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama statistical matchup

South Alabama Eastern Michigan 424.9 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (131st) 326.4 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (69th) 160 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115 (111th) 264.9 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (124th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (45th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

South Alabama leaders

Samson Evans has run for 635 yards (52.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

Austin Smith has passed for 1,775 yards (147.9 per game), completing 57.4% of his throws, with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Smith has run for 134 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Jaylon Jackson has scored two touchdowns and picked up 574 yards (47.8 per game).

Jackson also has 22 receptions for 221 yards and two TDs.

Eastern Michigan leaders

The Jaguars' offense has been carried by La'Damian Webb, who has rushed for 1,007 yards (83.9 yards per carry) and 16 rushing touchdowns.

In addition to the stats he's posted in the ground attack, Webb has 24 receptions (on 24 targets) for 144 yards and one touchdown.

On 122 targets, Caullin Lacy has 91 grabs (7.6 per game) for 1,316 yards and seven TDs in 12 games.

Carter Bradley has been a key part of the Jaguars' offense this season, tallying 2,660 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 67.8% completion percentage.

