The 68 Ventures Bowl features a showdown between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (who are huge, 15.5-point underdogs) and the South Alabama Jaguars on December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The total has been set at 46.5 points for this game.

From an offensive standpoint, South Alabama ranks 38th in the FBS with 424.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 27th in total defense (326.4 yards allowed per contest). Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 273.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 71st with 382.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

South Alabama vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -15.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -750 +525

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

Offensively, the Eagles are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 312.3 yards per game (-90-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 386.7 (78th-ranked).

The Eagles are -2-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.7 per game) and -28-worst in points conceded (29.0).

Eastern Michigan is gaining 156.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-79-worst in the nation), and giving up 273.7 per game (-89-worst).

In their past three games, the Eagles have rushed for 156.0 yards per game (18th-worst in college football) and conceded 113.0 on the ground (67th).

The Eagles have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three contests.

Eastern Michigan has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Eastern Michigan has hit the over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

This season, Eastern Michigan has won one out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

Eastern Michigan has been at least a +525 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,775 yards (147.9 yards per game) while completing 57.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 134 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 142 times for 635 yards (52.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has run for 574 yards across 125 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 22 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 479 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has caught 35 passes and compiled 398 receiving yards (33.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 370 reciving yards (30.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Mikah Coleman paces the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Joseph Sparacio, Eastern Michigan's leading tackler, has 77 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Bennett Walker has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 13 tackles and three passes defended.

