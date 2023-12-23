Will Eastern Michigan be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Eastern Michigan's complete tournament resume.

How Eastern Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 241

Eastern Michigan's best wins

When Eastern Michigan defeated the Cleveland State Vikings, who are ranked No. 157 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 69-62, it was its best victory of the year thus far. Tyson Acuff led the charge against Cleveland State, amassing 31 points. Second on the team was Julius Ellerbe with 10 points.

Next best wins

76-72 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 21

72-69 at home over Hampton (No. 351/RPI) on December 21

70-60 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 11

74-71 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 359/RPI) on November 25

Eastern Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Eastern Michigan is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Eastern Michigan faces the 252nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Eagles' 19 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.

EMU's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Eastern Michigan's next game

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Northwood (MI) Timberwolves

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Northwood (MI) Timberwolves Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

