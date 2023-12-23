2024 NCAA Bracketology: Eastern Michigan March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Eastern Michigan be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Eastern Michigan's complete tournament resume.
How Eastern Michigan ranks
|Record
|MAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|241
Eastern Michigan's best wins
When Eastern Michigan defeated the Cleveland State Vikings, who are ranked No. 157 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 69-62, it was its best victory of the year thus far. Tyson Acuff led the charge against Cleveland State, amassing 31 points. Second on the team was Julius Ellerbe with 10 points.
Next best wins
- 76-72 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on November 21
- 72-69 at home over Hampton (No. 351/RPI) on December 21
- 70-60 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 352/RPI) on November 11
- 74-71 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 359/RPI) on November 25
Eastern Michigan's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Eastern Michigan is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Eastern Michigan faces the 252nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Eagles' 19 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.
- EMU's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Eastern Michigan's next game
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Northwood (MI) Timberwolves
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
