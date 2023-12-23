Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Fancy a wager on Larkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Larkin has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Larkin has a point in 18 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Larkin has an assist in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Larkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Larkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 27 Games 5 29 Points 7 12 Goals 3 17 Assists 4

