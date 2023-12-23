The New Jersey Devils (16-13-2) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Detroit Red Wings (16-13-4) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

The Red Wings have put up a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 32 goals while giving up 40 in that period. On the power play, 38 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (18.4% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-185)

Devils (-185) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 3-4-7 record in overtime matchups this season and a 16-13-4 overall record.

In the 14 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 12 points.

This season the Red Wings registered only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-3-1) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals 23 times, earning 35 points from those matchups (16-4-3).

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 7-3-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 19 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.58 3rd 30th 3.61 Goals Allowed 3.33 21st 11th 31.6 Shots 30.4 17th 8th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32 23rd 2nd 31.25% Power Play % 22.06% 14th 24th 77% Penalty Kill % 78.81% 20th

Red Wings vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

