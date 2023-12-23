The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will meet the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Jayden Stone: 21.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Tankersley: 11.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

Jayden Taylor: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ Horne: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Casey Morsell: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Burns: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mohamed Diarra: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 78th 80.3 Points Scored 61.6 353rd 156th 70.0 Points Allowed 76.3 295th 119th 38.0 Rebounds 30.1 353rd 112th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.6 288th 197th 7.3 3pt Made 5.6 313th 163rd 13.6 Assists 11.1 311th 38th 9.6 Turnovers 13.0 266th

