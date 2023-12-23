2024 NCAA Bracketology: Detroit Mercy Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
What are Detroit Mercy's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Detroit Mercy ranks
|Record
|Horizon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|149
Detroit Mercy's best wins
Detroit Mercy, in its best win of the season, defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 62-59 on December 6. That signature victory against Western Michigan featured a team-leading 21 points from Irene Murua. Makayla Jackson, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 59-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 205/RPI) on December 18
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 213/RPI) on November 18
- 71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 24
- 72-66 at home over Florida A&M (No. 271/RPI) on December 21
- 66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 273/RPI) on December 3
Detroit Mercy's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- According to the RPI, Detroit Mercy has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Titans are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Detroit Mercy has been handed the 18th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Titans have 10 games left against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Detroit's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Detroit Mercy's next game
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Northern Kentucky Norse
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
