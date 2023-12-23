The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will look to break a nine-game road skid when squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-24.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-23.5) 143.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. NC State Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Titans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

NC State has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wolfpack games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

