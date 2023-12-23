Can we count on David Perron finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Devils this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Perron has accumulated four goals and three assists.

Perron averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 112 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

