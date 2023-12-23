Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Does a wager on Sprong intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Daniel Sprong vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Sprong has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 13:16 on the ice per game.

In eight of 33 games this year, Sprong has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Sprong has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In 11 of 33 games this season, Sprong has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Sprong hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 23.8% chance of Sprong having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sprong Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 33 Games 4 20 Points 3 8 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.