Should you wager on Daniel Sprong to score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings and the New Jersey Devils face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • In eight of 33 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in two games (seven shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 112 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

