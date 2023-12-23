Will Central Michigan be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Central Michigan's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Central Michigan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Central Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 199

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan's best wins

Central Michigan picked up its signature win of the season on November 15, when it took down the South Florida Bulls, who rank No. 212 in the RPI rankings, 68-63. Anthony Pritchard was the top scorer in the signature win over South Florida, putting up 22 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

71-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 300/RPI) on December 6

75-63 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 330/RPI) on December 21

70-56 over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Central Michigan has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Central Michigan gets the 169th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Chippewas' 19 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to CMU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Central Michigan's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Central Michigan games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.