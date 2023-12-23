Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons (2-26) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-15) at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 23, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES and BSDETX

YES and BSDETX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center

Cade Cunningham vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Mikal Bridges Total Fantasy Pts 1022.2 945 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.5 33.7 Fantasy Rank 45 34

Cade Cunningham vs. Mikal Bridges Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.4 points, 4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons put up 109 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 120.7 per outing (25th in NBA). They have a -329 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

Detroit is 21st in the NBA at 43.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.5 its opponents average.

The Pistons connect on 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 9.7 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.6.

Detroit has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 16 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in league).

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Mikal Bridges' numbers for the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nets have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 115.6 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.5 (19th in the NBA).

Brooklyn prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is collecting 47 rebounds per game (second in the league) compared to its opponents' 44.5 per contest.

The Nets make 14.6 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.6. They shoot 38.4% from deep while their opponents hit 37% from long range.

Brooklyn has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 11.1 (30th in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Mikal Bridges Plus/Minus Per Game -8.3 -0.9 Usage Percentage 30.4% 26.3% True Shooting Pct 53.1% 56.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 8.2% Assist Pct 33.2% 16.5%

