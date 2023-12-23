Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 119-111 loss to the Jazz (his last action) Bogdanovic posted eight points.

In this piece we'll examine Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.1 Assists 2.5 2.3 PRA -- 24.1 PR -- 21.8 3PM 2.5 3.0



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Nets

Bogdanovic is responsible for taking 5.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.2.

Giving up 115.5 points per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets have conceded 25.9 per game, 13th in the NBA.

The Nets are the 20th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 32 11 6 1 0 1 1 12/18/2022 31 26 1 4 3 0 0

