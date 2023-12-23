Allegan County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Allegan High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23

12:00 PM ET on December 23 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Portage Central High School at Wayland Union High School