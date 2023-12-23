Allegan County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Allegan County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Allegan High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Central High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Wayland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.