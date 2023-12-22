The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alex DeBrincat, Travis Konecny and others in this outing.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Red Wings vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat is Detroit's top contributor with 28 points. He has 15 goals and 13 assists this season.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blues Dec. 12 0 0 0 4

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dylan Larkin has picked up 27 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sabres Dec. 5 2 0 2 4

Lucas Raymond Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

Lucas Raymond has scored 10 goals and added 14 assists through 32 games for Detroit.

Raymond Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Flyers Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 12 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Konecny has scored 16 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 11 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 27 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 6 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Predators Dec. 12 0 1 1 3

Sean Couturier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Sean Couturier is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 22 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists in 30 games.

Couturier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 21 1 0 1 3 at Devils Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 0 0 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Predators Dec. 12 1 1 2 3

