The Detroit Red Wings (15-13-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-3) at home on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+.

The Red Wings' offense has totaled 31 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 38 goals. A total of 39 power-play opportunities during that span have netted seven power-play goals (17.9%). They are 3-6-1 in those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Red Wings 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-140)

Red Wings (-140) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (15-13-4 overall) have a 2-4-6 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 14 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-6-4 record (good for 12 points).

In the four games this season the Red Wings scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings are 15-4-3 in the 22 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 33 points).

In the seven games when Detroit has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 4-3-0 to register eight points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Detroit is 7-3-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 8-8-2 to record 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.88 24th 19th 3.25 Goals Allowed 2.66 6th 20th 30.2 Shots 32.6 6th 23rd 31.7 Shots Allowed 28.3 5th 14th 21.8% Power Play % 10.78% 31st 20th 78.45% Penalty Kill % 86.27% 4th

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

