Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-3), the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-4) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Alex Lyon G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Noah Cates LW Out Foot Carter Hart G Questionable Illness Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 112 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

They have the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

Flyers Season Insights

With 92 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Philadelphia's total of 85 goals given up (2.7 per game) is ninth-best in the league.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +7.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-140) Flyers (+115) 6

