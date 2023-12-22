The Detroit Red Wings, including Patrick Kane, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to bet on Kane's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrick Kane vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus this season, in 19:14 per game on the ice, is -5.

Kane has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of eight games this season, Kane has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of eight games this year, Kane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kane hits the over on his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 8 Games 3 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.