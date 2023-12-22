Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 22?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
