Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22

5:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Charter School

Charter School How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Berkley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Berkley, MI

Berkley, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Troy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Bloomfield Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at North Farmington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Clarkston High School