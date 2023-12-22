Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Oakland County, Michigan today? We have the information here.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Berkley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Catholic Central High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Waterford Kettering High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Woods High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmington High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Bloomfield Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Park High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
