Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • Conference: Charter School
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Athens High School - Troy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Troy, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Berkley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Berkley, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Catholic Central High School at Okemos High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Okemos, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Pontiac High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Waterford Kettering High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Harper Woods High School at Seaholm High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Birmingham, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Troy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Troy, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Bloomfield Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at North Farmington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Farmington Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Bishop Foley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Clarkston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
  • Location: Clarkston, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

