Menominee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Menominee County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menominee High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.