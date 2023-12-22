For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Lucas Raymond a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:02 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

