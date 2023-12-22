If you live in Kent County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Lowell High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22

4:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grandville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Allendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Allendale, MI

Allendale, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand River Preparatory at Black River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI Conference: Alliance League

Alliance League How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakridge High School at The Potter's House High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Wyoming, MI

Wyoming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Grand Rapids High School at Whitehall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Whitehall, MI

Whitehall, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at Godwin Heights School