Dylan Larkin will be among those in action Friday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. If you'd like to wager on Larkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin has averaged 19:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Larkin has scored a goal in 10 of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Larkin has a point in 17 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Larkin has an assist in 12 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Larkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Larkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 26 Games 3 27 Points 0 11 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

