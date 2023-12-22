Calhoun County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Calhoun County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quincy High School at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Athens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.