When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated six goals and five assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 14.4% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

