The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Broncos score an average of 61.9 points per game, just four more points than the 57.9 the Fighting Irish give up.

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Western Michigan is 4-3.

Notre Dame is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.

The Fighting Irish score 90.3 points per game, 25.7 more points than the 64.6 the Broncos allow.

When Notre Dame scores more than 64.6 points, it is 8-1.

When Western Michigan allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 5-4.

The Fighting Irish are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Broncos concede to opponents (41.5%).

The Broncos make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Hannah Spitzley: 8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 23.1 FG%

