Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) face the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Ahna Richardson: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 0 BLK
- Maddy Westbald: 14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Anna DeWolfe: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalija Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kylee Watson: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
