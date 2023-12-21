The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) face the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maggie Stutelberg: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Alli Carlson: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Spitzley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK De'Ahna Richardson: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 0 BLK

23.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 6 STL, 0 BLK Maddy Westbald: 14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Anna DeWolfe: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Natalija Marshall: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Kylee Watson: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

