Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) play the Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This matchup will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Western Michigan AVG
|Western Michigan Rank
|176th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|64.6
|342nd
|110th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|206th
|127th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|31.0
|271st
|21st
|12.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|157th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|283rd
|11.6
|Assists
|11.3
|303rd
|152nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.9
|314th
