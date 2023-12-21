The Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) play the Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This matchup will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
176th 74.7 Points Scored 64.6 342nd
110th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.1 206th
127th 34.6 Rebounds 31.0 271st
21st 12.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 157th
264th 6.4 3pt Made 7.6 171st
283rd 11.6 Assists 11.3 303rd
152nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.9 314th

