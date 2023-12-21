Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) and the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-54 and heavily favors Notre Dame to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Broncos' last game on Sunday ended in a 78-76 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 85, Western Michigan 54
Other MAC Predictions
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on December 17, the Broncos picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-76 home victory.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-76 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 116) on December 17
- 54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 259) on November 16
- 58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 286) on November 25
- 75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 334) on November 29
Western Michigan Leaders
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)
- Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
- Hannah Spitzley: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 23.1 FG%
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 61.9 points per game, 253rd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.