The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 44.7% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

Western Michigan is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Broncos are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 17th.

The Broncos average just 4.0 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Vikings give up (69.3).

Western Michigan has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Michigan averages 66.3 points per game. Away, it averages 62.0.

At home, the Broncos concede 73.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.8.

Western Michigan knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (24.5%).

