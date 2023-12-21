How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 44.7% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
- Western Michigan is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 17th.
- The Broncos average just 4.0 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Vikings give up (69.3).
- Western Michigan has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Michigan averages 66.3 points per game. Away, it averages 62.0.
- At home, the Broncos concede 73.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.8.
- Western Michigan knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (24.5%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 72-68
|University Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UIC
|L 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/29/2023
|Aquinas (MI)
|-
|University Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
