There is high school basketball action in Wayne County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at OA Carlson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Gibraltar, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Fordson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southgate Anderson High School at Edsel Ford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • Conference: Downriver
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Robichaud High School at Melvindale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Melvindale, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden City High School at Crestwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Memorial High School at Churchill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Plymouth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Divine Child High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Westland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Plymouth Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lutheran High School Westland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Westland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Macomb, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Northville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Northville, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Clarenceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Romulus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Romulus, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Thurston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Redford, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Brighton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Brighton, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Star International Academy at Canton Preparatory High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at University Liggett School

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

