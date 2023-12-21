Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Wayne County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southgate Anderson High School at Edsel Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robichaud High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garden City High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Memorial High School at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville High School at John Glenn High School - Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canton High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annapolis High School at Romulus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Romulus, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redford Union High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Star International Academy at Canton Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roeper High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
