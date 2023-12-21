There is high school basketball action in Wayne County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevenson High School at Fordson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Southgate Anderson High School at Edsel Ford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Downriver

Downriver How to Stream: Watch Here

Robichaud High School at Melvindale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Melvindale, MI

Melvindale, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Dearborn High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Garden City High School at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Memorial High School at Churchill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Plymouth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Divine Child High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Plymouth Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pershing High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Canton High School at Northville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Northville, MI

Northville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Clarenceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Romulus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Romulus, MI

Romulus, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Thurston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Redford, MI

Redford, MI Conference: Western Wayne

Western Wayne How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Brighton, MI

Brighton, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Star International Academy at Canton Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: canton, MI

canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at University Liggett School