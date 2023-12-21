Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Tuscola County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cass City High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
