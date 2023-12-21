Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bangor High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsburg High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
