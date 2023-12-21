Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saginaw County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Swan Valley High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Fitzgerald High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Reese High School