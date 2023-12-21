Sportsbooks have set player props for Cade Cunningham and others when the Utah Jazz visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Thursday's over/under for Cunningham is 24.5 points, 2.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

