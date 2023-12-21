The Detroit Pistons (2-25) will try to stop a 24-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and KJZZ.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Jazz

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Detroit is 1-6 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Pistons put up 10.8 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Jazz give up (119.7).

Detroit is 0-3 when scoring more than 119.7 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pistons have been worse in home games this season, scoring 108.8 points per game, compared to 109 per game when playing on the road.

Detroit is ceding 118.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (122.6).

The Pistons are making 10.1 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 1% points better than they're averaging on the road (9.4 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Pistons Injuries