Pistons vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-25) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 24-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.
Pistons vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-1.5
|237.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 10 games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.
- Detroit's outings this season have a 229.7-point average over/under, 7.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- Detroit has a 9-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pistons have won in two, or 8%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Detroit has a record of 2-23, a 8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info
Pistons vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|11
|39.3%
|112.3
|221.2
|119.7
|240.5
|229.4
|Pistons
|10
|37%
|108.9
|221.2
|120.8
|240.5
|226.9
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total six times.
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .231 (3-10-0). On the road, it is .429 (6-8-0).
- The Pistons' 108.9 points per game are 10.8 fewer points than the 119.7 the Jazz allow.
- Detroit has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 0-3 overall record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.
Pistons vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|9-18
|9-16
|16-11
|Jazz
|14-14
|3-1
|16-12
Pistons vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Pistons
|Jazz
|108.9
|112.3
|28
|22
|1-2
|6-0
|0-3
|4-2
|120.8
|119.7
|25
|24
|5-2
|4-1
|2-5
|3-2
